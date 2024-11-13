Where every Brighton player will be on international break – Yankuba Minteh surprise and Carlos Baleba update
Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler will be keeping everything crossed as his players jet off for the international break.
The Seagulls have had numerous injury issues this term and the German will hope all his players return from various points around the globe unscathed and fit for action as the Premier League resumes against Bournemouth on November 23.
The likes of Cameroon international Carlos Baleba (knee) and Gambian ace Yankuba Minteh (muscular) have all missed games in recent weeks, while England under-21 Jack Hinshelwood hobbled off the pitch last time out against Manchester City, with what appeared to be an injury to the right knee. Hinshelwood has since pulled-out of Ben Futcher’s under-21 squad, who face Spain on Friday and Netherlands on Monday.
Hurzeler confirmed Hinshelwood will have a scan this week and also said he hopes Baleba will not travel with Cameroon, who are set to play Namibia (a) and Zimbabwe (h) in the coming days.
Minteh, who has missed Brighton’s last five matches, has travelled with Gambia but it’s unclear as yet if he will feature in their fixtures against Comoros and Tunisia.
Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu is staying in Brighton as he recovers from a toe injury that forced him to miss the 2-1 win against Manchester City.
"I hope he can use the time to rest and does not have to travel to the Turkey national team,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. "It is very important. It is not a big issue but if you don't recover it won't get better so hopefully he can rest up.”
Here’s the full list of Albion call-ups:
Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast: Zambia (A) – 15th November, Chad (H) – 19th November. Yasin Ayari – Sweden: Slovakia (H) – 16th November, Azerbaijan (H) – 19th November.
Carlos Baleba – Cameroon (withdrawn): Namibia (A) – 13th November, Zimbabwe (H) – 19th November. Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina: Paraguay (A) – 14th November, Peru (H) – 20th November.
Julio Enciso – Paraguay: Argentina (A) – 14th November, Bolivia (A) – 19th November. Pervis Estupinan, Jeremy Sarmiento - Ecuador: Bolivia (H) – 14th November, Colombia (A) – 19th November
Evan Ferguson, Andrew Moran – Republic of Ireland: Finland (H) – 14th November, England (A) – 17th November. Ruairi McConville – Northern Ireland: Belarus (H) – 15th November, Luxembourg (A) – 18th November.
Yankuba Minteh – The Gambia: Comoros (H) – 15th November, Tunisia (A) – 18th November. Kaoru Mitoma – Japan: Indonesia (A) – 15th November, China (A) – 19th November.
Jakub Moder – Poland: Portugal (A) – 15th November, Scotland (H) – 18th November. Jan Paul van Hecke, Bart Verbruggen, Mats Wieffer – The Netherlands: Hungary (H) – 16th November, Bosnia & Herzegovina (A) – 19th November.
