Where every Brighton player will be on international break – Yankuba Minteh surprise and Carlos Baleba update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler will be keeping everything crossed as his players jet off for the international break.

The Seagulls have had numerous injury issues this term and the German will hope all his players return from various points around the globe unscathed and fit for action as the Premier League resumes against Bournemouth on November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Cameroon international Carlos Baleba (knee) and Gambian ace Yankuba Minteh (muscular) have all missed games in recent weeks, while England under-21 Jack Hinshelwood hobbled off the pitch last time out against Manchester City, with what appeared to be an injury to the right knee. Hinshelwood has since pulled-out of Ben Futcher’s under-21 squad, who face Spain on Friday and Netherlands on Monday.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton & Hove Albion has not featured since the 3-2 win against Tottenham

Hurzeler confirmed Hinshelwood will have a scan this week and also said he hopes Baleba will not travel with Cameroon, who are set to play Namibia (a) and Zimbabwe (h) in the coming days.

Minteh, who has missed Brighton’s last five matches, has travelled with Gambia but it’s unclear as yet if he will feature in their fixtures against Comoros and Tunisia.

Turkey international Ferdi Kadioglu is staying in Brighton as he recovers from a toe injury that forced him to miss the 2-1 win against Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope he can use the time to rest and does not have to travel to the Turkey national team,” said Hurzeler to Sussex World. "It is very important. It is not a big issue but if you don't recover it won't get better so hopefully he can rest up.”

Here’s the full list of Albion call-ups:

Simon Adingra – Ivory Coast: Zambia (A) – 15th November, Chad (H) – 19th November. Yasin Ayari – Sweden: Slovakia (H) – 16th November, Azerbaijan (H) – 19th November.

Carlos Baleba – Cameroon (withdrawn): Namibia (A) – 13th November, Zimbabwe (H) – 19th November. Facundo Buonanotte – Argentina: Paraguay (A) – 14th November, Peru (H) – 20th November.

Julio Enciso – Paraguay: Argentina (A) – 14th November, Bolivia (A) – 19th November. Pervis Estupinan, Jeremy Sarmiento - Ecuador: Bolivia (H) – 14th November, Colombia (A) – 19th November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Ferguson, Andrew Moran – Republic of Ireland: Finland (H) – 14th November, England (A) – 17th November. Ruairi McConville – Northern Ireland: Belarus (H) – 15th November, Luxembourg (A) – 18th November.

Yankuba Minteh – The Gambia: Comoros (H) – 15th November, Tunisia (A) – 18th November. Kaoru Mitoma – Japan: Indonesia (A) – 15th November, China (A) – 19th November.

Jakub Moder – Poland: Portugal (A) – 15th November, Scotland (H) – 18th November. Jan Paul van Hecke, Bart Verbruggen, Mats Wieffer – The Netherlands: Hungary (H) – 16th November, Bosnia & Herzegovina (A) – 19th November.