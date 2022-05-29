Where Nottingham Forest, Fulham, Bournemouth, Brighton and Crystal Palace are predicted to finish in next season's Premier League – and when the fixtures are out

Brighton and Hove Albion – will hope to improve on an impressive Premier League campaign last term – will be joined in the top flight next season by Nottingham Forest.

Graham Potter's men finished ninth in on 51 points from 38 matches - their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

Next season Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest came will come up from the Championship – as Norwich, Burnley and Watford were relegated.

Forest confirmed their return to the Premier League after a Championship play-off final victory against Huddersfield at Wembley earlier today.

In a match billed as richest game in football - victory could be worth at least £170m - Levi Colwill turned James Garner’s cross into his own net to hand Forest a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea loanee Colwill could only direct Garner’s whipped pass past Lee Nicholls, with half-time fast approaching.

Ryan Yates’ pressure forced Colwill into playing the ball, and the luckless 19-year-old put through his own net.

Harry Toffolo was booked for diving for Huddersfield, going down in the box midway through the second half.

Jack Colback flailed at Toffolo but crucially failed to make any contact, with no penalty awarded after a VAR review.

Huddersfield had finished the Championship season in third, two points clear of fourth-placed Forest.

The fixtures for the 2022-23 season will be released on Thurs, June 16 at 9am.

