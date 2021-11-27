'Where's Duffy?' - Brighton fans stunned by Graham Potter's starting XI to face Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion fan supporting the Rainbow Laces campaign at the Amex Stadium

Sanchez, who served a one-match suspension following his red card against Newcastle, is one of three changes for Potter following last week's 2-0 loss against Aston Villa.

It's fairly harsh on Albion's No 2 keeper Jason Steele who performed well at Villa Park but the fomer Sunderland man makes way for the Sapin international.

Leading scorer Neal Maupay gets the nod ahead of Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman was a surprise inclusion ahead of Shane Duffy, who drops to the bench.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu is back on the bench having recovered from a hip injury but there is no place in the matchday squad for striker Aaron Connolly.

Brighton: Sanchez, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Cucurella, Lamptey, Bissouma, Moder, Gross, Trossard, Maupay. Subs: Steele, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lallana, March, Duffy, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

Here's how Albion fans reacted on social media

@OfficialFPL: Shane Duffy benched?!

@JacobBHAFC: Why is our team so boring week in week out I’m bored of seeing these line ups. We’ll probably win now

@AnfieldJackino: Where’s Ferguson

@PoachedEggBHAFC: No Fergie Time

@EamonSary1: What's Mac gotta do to get a start would have liked to see him start in place of Gross

@johan_padmos: This is our best line up possible

@PawelYu: Moder!!!! Good choice!

@dinhodric: Play Sarmiento

Raphinha and Rodrigo are back in the Leeds team after illness and injury respectively.They and Junior Firpo replace Joe Gelhardt, Pascal Struijk and Mateusz Klich.