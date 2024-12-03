Which Brighton players need to improve ahead of Chelsea after Leicester blow

Dario Vidosic’s team travel to Chelsea on Sunday after their League Cup disappointment to Leicester

Brighton Women suffered a 4-3 defeat to Leicester City on penalties in their second match of the Women’s League Cup group stages.

For both sides there were minimal promising opportunities to break the deadlock, with Brighton looking the more lively of the sides in the closing stages of the first half.

It was Leicester who came out in the second half as the stronger of the two sides, with some last ditch defending employed by the Seagulls to deny the Foxes the breakthrough following miscommunication in the Albion backline.

A long range effort fiercely struck by Leicester’s Yuka Momiki rattled the crossbar with just over 25 minutes of the match remaining. Minutes later Albion’s net was breached by a shot on the rebound from Leicester’s Saori Takarada, however a raised flag from the official came to the rescue for the Seagulls.

Despite numerous substitutions from both sides, and several late flurries from Leicester the scoreline remained goalless.

Penalties followed to decide which side would take home an extra point, with Leicester City proving victorious following a disappointing execution from Albion’s Agyemang and a save from the spot by goalkeeper Kop to deny Maisie Symonds.

Brighton still sit atop the table in Group D with four points, whilst Leicester City are in second with three points. Birmingham City then follow in third with three points, and Bristol City are bottom of the pile with two points.

These are the Albion player ratings following Brighton’s defeat on penalties against Leicester City Women in the Women’s League Cup.

Melian Loeck (GK) - 5 Although Loeck wasn’t troubled often, the Brighton goalkeeper commanded her box well and laid claim to the ball when called upon. A mixup at the back was one of the few falters from Loeck throughout the afternoon.

Poppy Pattinson - 6 Pattinson got on the ball often for Albion in the first half, advancing up the pitch and playing well from out of the back. Pattinson also skillfully won the ball and took it past her attacker in one motion, as she looked to get Albion on the front foot.

Guro Bergsvand - 5 The Brighton centre-back had a calm and collected performance, playing well out from the back. Bergsvand also threaded balls through nicely to her midfielders on various occasions.

Rachel McLauchlan- 6 McLauchlan displayed good link up play with her teammate Seike in the first half and advanced well up the pitch. However at times the defender struggled to win her duels against Foxes forward Missy Goodwin, which left Albion exposed on the left flank.

Vicky Losada C - 6 Committed several important interceptions for Albion, with the central defensive midfielder once again providing control and a sense of calm for her side.

Maisie Symonds- 6 Symonds once again played in defence for Albion, despite her usual midfield role, and employed some important last ditch defending when Leicester encroached the box. Symonds also provided a vital block when Leicester looked certain to score.

Marisa Olislagers- 5 Although Olislagers was not a standout in the match, her solid display in midfield helped Albion in their buildup play. The midfielder’s long range strike eight minutes from time was one of the few that threatened the Leicester goal, although her effort was saved by Lize Kop.

Bruna Vilamala- 6 Vilamala was involved in much of Albion’s play until she was replaced by Čanković, with the forward producing several darting runs down the flank. Vilamala combined well too with McLauchlan and Seike as Brighton looked to craft attacks.

Madison Haley- 5 Haley unleashed several shots in the first half, with her strength allowing Brighton to advance up the pitch throughout the match until her withdrawal.

Kiko Seike- 6 Seike looked lively when on the ball for Albion, with her pacy runs causing trouble for Leicester. Her link up play with Vilamala was a positive for Brighton too in an overly quiet afternoon for the Seagulls in front of goal.

Michelle Agyemang- 6 The young forward showed signs of strong link up play with Seike and Vilamala in the first half. Agyemang looked more lively in the second half as she got into the box on various occasions, and took on a shot which was blocked by the Foxes.

Brighton substitutes: Nikita Parris- 6 Replaced Haley for the remaining half hour of the match. A flick from Parris to get forward caught the Foxes out, with a last ditch tackle from Leicester's C.J. Bott denying Parris the chance to shoot on goal. The striker was a constant threat to Leicester in the closing stages.

Jelena Čanković- 5 Replaced Vilamala for the final half hour of the match. Čanković provided some fresh legs for Albion as their energy levels dwindled, with the midfielder helping Brighton to control the game and go forward.

Jorelyn Carabalí- 6 Replaced Losada with just under 20 minutes remaining, and looked very comfortable on the ball at the back for Albion.