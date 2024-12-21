Who is Brajan Gruda and why is he starting for Brighton at West Ham?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton’s German winger handed his first Premier League start at West Ham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler threw in a surprise as he named Brajan Gruda in his starting XI to face West Ham at the London Stadium today.

Hurzeler made three changes in total from the team that suffered a painful 3-1 loss to old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced defender Joel Veltman returned after a four-match absence with a muscular injury and replaced Tariq Lamptey at right back, while Dutch international Mats Wieffer started in midfield ahead of Yasin Ayari.

Brajan Gruda of Brighton & Hove Albion was included in the starting XI at West Ham for the first time

The selection of Gruda for the first time in the Premier League was however the one that took many by surprise as he was included on the right wing ahead of £30m summer signing Yankuba Minteh.

Gruda, who joined Brighton for £25m from Bundesliga outfit Mainz last summer, has only seen 81 minutes of Premier League action so far this term and has previously been used from the bench against Tottenham, Wolves, Liverpool, Manchester City, Fulham and Crystal Palace. His only other start arrived in the 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool at the Amex Stadium last October.

The Germany under-21 international is a versatile and skilful attacker and was recently called-up to Julian Nagelsmann’s senior Germany squad. His integration into the Brighton first team did take longer than expected as he arrived with an unspecified injury and took time to get up to speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also fighting for first team minutes alongside a number of talented attackers including, Kaoru Mitoma, Simon Adingra, Minteh, Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Joao Pedro, Georginio Rutter, Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson.

Both Gruda and Enciso impressed from the bench against Palace last weekend but it’s Gruda who received the nod to face the Hammers, with Enciso – who is still searching for his first Premier League start of the season – remaining on the bench.

Hurzeler reportedly pushed for the signing of Gruda last summer and last month spoke in glowing terms of the 20-year-old. “I wouldn’t say he is a typical German. I think he has amazing skills with the ball,” said the German.

"He’s like a boy from the street, as we say in German. He likes to dribble; he likes to have the ball at his feet. He can do special things

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to give Brajan time. He comes from Germany. He is very young; it’s a different culture here. The Premier League is the best league in the world. We try to integrate him as fast as possible and give him all the support and help he needs, like all the other players, to try to improve him and make him ready for the Premier League."

Brighton: Verbruggen, Estupinan, Dunk, Van Hecke, Gruda, Veltman, Wieffer, Baleba, Mitoma, Rutter, Pedro. Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Julio, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Ayari, Ferguson, O'Riley

West Ham: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson, Alvarez, Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Fullkrug. Subs: Areola, Coufal, Summerville, Guilherme, Ings, Rodriguez, Todibo, Irving, Scarles.