All the latest FA Cup news and predictions ahead of the fifth round draw

Brighton delivered an excellent performance to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 victory against Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Saturday night.

The Blues were gifted a fifth-minute lead at the Amex Stadium when Seagulls goalkeeper Verbruggen inexplicably spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.

Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level before a fine finish from Japan international Kaoru Mitoma settled the all Premier League tie with 57 minutes played.

"I think it was a great win well deserved,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler. “It was a great feeling to hear the [victory] song at the end again, to see the fans supporting and cheering the team and enjoying the win.

“I think it was a win of togetherness. Not only we as a team but the fans were great today.”

One of the stories of the round however was Liverpool’s shock exit to Championship strugglers Plymouth.

Ryan Hardie’s second-half penalty secured a famous 1-0 win for Plymouth, rock bottom in the Championship, against the Premier League leaders in Sunday’s fourth-round tie at Home Park.

The Pilgrims are currently four points from safety and boss Miron Muslic admits league survival, and not further FA Cup glory, remains his priority.

“The biggest moment is yet to come at the end of the season when we are staying up,” said Bosnian Muslic, who replaced the sacked Wayne Rooney last month.

Elsewhere, Tottenham began the week with hopes in both domestic cup competitions, but those are in tatters after their heavy loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-finals was followed by defeat against Villa.

Spurs fell behind inside the first minute when Jacob Ramsey’s shot flew through Antonin Kinsky’s hands, and Morgan Rogers doubled Villa’s lead in the second half.

Manchester City overcame a potential scare to beat Leyton Orient, while Newcastle left it late to defeat Birmingham in their tie.

Premier League teams Fulham, Bournemouth, Ipswich and Brighton all reached the fifth round along with EFL teams Burnley, Cardiff, Preston and Millwall.

Meanwhile, Doncaster will hope to take inspiration from Plymouth when they host Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Rovers are the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and are looking to reach the fifth round for just the second time in the last 68 years.

The fourth round concludes on Tuesday night (February 11) as League One side Exeter City face high flying Nottingham Forest. The draw for the fifth round will take place tonight, Monday, February 10 at 7.10pm.

Here’s the latest odds from Betfair: Man City 2/1 (were 7/2), Newcastle 5/1 (were 17/2), Man United 6/1 (were 15/2), Aston Villa 15/2, Bournemouth 8/1, Brighton, Fulham 12/1,

Nottingham Forest 16/1, Crystal Palace 20/1, Wolves 28/1, Ipswich 66/1, Burnley 100/1, Preston, Millwall 125/1, Cardiff, Plymouth 200/1, Exeter, Doncaster 500/1.