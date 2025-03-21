Why Brighton have made Yoon Doyoung their next project after success with Sunderland and Man United transfer targets

Brighton have high hopes for their new South Korean signing

Brighton confirmed the arrival of South Korean talent Yoon Doyoung from club Daejeon Hana Citizen for a reported fee of 2m.

The 18-year-old agreed a five-year contract but will remain with Daejon until the end of June. Doyoung will arrive at Brighton this summer but will likely be sent out on loan next season.

Albion’s technical director David Weir described the winger as “one of the best” young talents in the Korean League and said they will find a “suitable loan for the new arrival next season.”

Brighton have enjoyed success in the Asian market before with Kaoru Mitoma, while likes of Simon Adingra, Yasin Ayari, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Deniz Undav all signed, performed well on loan before making their mark on the Brighton first team. Undav, Caicedo, Mac Allister have all since moved on for significant transfer fees.

Here’s five talented youngsters Brighton previously signed, loaned and then developed into top Premier League performers.

Kaoru Mitoma: The Japan international is the most obvious example for Doyoung to follow. Mitoma was unknown to most as he arrived from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021 for around £3m. He went on loan to the Belgian Pro League and impressed at Union SG before getting his break at Brighton. Mitoma did well in the early stages but really made his mark once Leo Trossard left for Arsenal. The Japan international has now made 100 appearances for the Seagulls, with 21 goals and 15 assists. He is one of the most dangerous and skilful wingers in the Premier League and has been linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United. He has massively boosted Albion’s profile in the Japanese market and has an estimated transfer value of £70m.

Alexis Mac Allister: Another huge success story for the Seagulls. Albion snapped up the Argentina midfielder from Argentinos Juniors in 2019 for around £7m and then loaned him back to Argentinos and then Boca Juniors. He established himself in the Brighton first team under Graham Potter and quickly became a regular in the Argentina national team, winning the World Cup in 2022. He moved to Liverpool in 2023 for around £55m – including add-ons.

Simon Adingra: The Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations winner joined Brighton for around £7m from Nordsjælland in 2022. The winger was swiftly loaned to Union SG and hit good numbers in the Belgian Pro League with 15 goals and 14 assists in 51 appearances. Adingra has been behind Mitoma in the pecking order at Brighton this term but has developed well and was strongly linked with a move to Sunderland last January. He has 12 goals and four assists in total for Albion from 63 outings. Another success story and he now has a transfer guide price of £30m.

Yasin Ayari: The Sweden international has been a welcome surprise package this season. Albion signed the midfielder for around £3.5 from AIK in 2023 and he was loaned to Championship clubs Coventry and Blackburn. The 21-year-old impressed new head coach Fabian Hurzeler in pre-season and he has since established himself as a regular in the first team this term. “I didn’t care who Brighton signed, I was going to train harder and work harder than anyone else,” he said earlier this season.

Moises Caicedo: The Ecuadorian is the best example of Brighton’s transfer model in action and perhaps one of the best pieces of scouting in Premier League history – certainly the most profitable. Brighton snapped up Caicedo for around £4m from Independiente del Valle and briefly loaned him to Belgian club Beerschot VA. He then made 53 appearances for Brighton before they sold him to Chelsea for an eye-watering £115m. Jackpot!

Conclusion: Doyoung looks to be a player with great potential and Brighton have shown in the past how suitable loans, followed by chances in the first team, can help them thrive in the Premier League and increase transfer value. And remember, being sent on loan to Belgium is not always a bad thing!