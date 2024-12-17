Why Fabian Hurzeler is going nowhere as Brighton make January decision

The January arrival of Fabian Hurzeler’s mentor points to a long-term project

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler admitted things are “tough” after the 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace last Sunday.

Hurzeler is experiencing his first rocky patch since arriving at Brighton last summer from St Pauli to replace former boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seagulls are without a win in their last four Premier League matches following draws against lowly Leicester and Southampton, a 3-1 loss at Fulham and the painful defeat against Palace at the Amex Stadium.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is without a win in his last four Premier League matches

The goals against column has proved a real problem as Hurzeler struggles to find the right blend between defence and attack.

Emotions were high after the loss to old rivals Palace but Brighton are not a club to make knee-jerk decisions based on one result, no matter how painful.

Tony Bloom’s decision to appoint the 31-year-old German was certainly a risk but the club gave him the best possible chance of success following a £200m summer spend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new arrivals such as Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Mats Wieffer, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matt O’Riley and Brajan Gruda, significantly boosted the quality of the squad De Zerbi worked with last season but the unprecedented spend also increased expectations.

Despite the patchy form, Brighton remain just three points from fifth placed Manchester City but are also just two points above 13th placed Manchester United. The Premier League is extremely tight this season and the festive period feels like a key time for Hurzeler and Brighton and could decide if they hover around midtable or challenge for Europe.

Bloom has history of backing his managers in the Premier League as the Albion chairman previously stood by Graham Potter and De Zerbi during their tough moments in charge.

This is a big test Hurzeler and his coaching team will be boosted this January by the arrival of fellow German Daniel Niedzkowski as assistant head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurzeler previously trained under Niedzkowski, who will leave his role as head of the German Football Association's (DFB) coaches training programme to join his former pupil at Brighton.

“He is somebody I know very well from Germany, and have been keen to bring him to the club, alongside my other backroom staff,” Hurzeler said. “He will start with us in January and I look forward to welcoming him to the club.”

The appointment of the 47-year-old strongly suggests that Hurzeler and Albion are in this for the long term.

But will hope to see an instant improvement this Saturday (3pm) at West Ham. They then host Brentford on Friday December 27 (7.30pm) before a trip to Aston Villa on December 30 (7.45pm).

Their first match of the New Year is against Arsenal at the Amex on Saturday, January 4 (5.30pm).