Brighton boss fumes at penalty decision

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler picked up yet another yellow card during the first half of the Premier League clash at Aston Villa.

The German head coach was a fiery figure on the touchline during his time in charge at St Pauli and that has continued in the Premier League.

Hurzeler’s latest booking arrived during the first half at Villa Park. Brighton had taken the lead thanks to an excellent 12th minute strike from Simon Adingra.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has received a number of bookings this season

But the Seagulls were pegged back as referee Craig Pawson deemed that Joao Pedro fouled Morgan Rodgers in the box and Ollie Watkins levelled from the spot.

Hurzeler disagreed with Pawson’s decision to award a spot kick – after a lengthy pitch side screen check – and was booked for his protestations. The penalty looked soft and Hurzeler continued his protests with fourth official Gavin Ward during the nine minutes of first half added time.

The Premier League Match Centre posted on X: "#AVLBHA – 32’ VAR OVERTURN. The referee’s call of no penalty to Aston Villa was checked by VAR, who deemed that there was sufficient contact by Pedro on Rogers for a penalty and recommended an on-field review. The referee overturned the original decision and awarded a penalty."

It’s the German’s fourth card of the season. He was previously booked during the 1-1 draw at Arsenal after Joel Veltman had clashed with Declan Rice.

Hurzeler saw red in the 1-1 home draw against Nottingham Forest, where he was later fined £8,000 by the FA for acting in an improper manner but avoided a ban on that occasion.

He was also booked in the first half of Brighton’s 1-1 home draw against Southampton. That incident saw him serve a touchline ban during the 3-1 loss at Fulham.

Last season Hurzeler was booked seven times while on the touchline at St Pauli and was also sent to the stands in their cup quarter-final against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

"Discipline is something I need to work on," Hurzeler said previously "On the other hand, I want to remain authentic. I can't completely change who I am and I don't want to create anything artificial. But I do need to keep calm in certain situations. I'm working on it."

Brighton are no strangers to fiery head coaches. Last term Roberto De Zerbi received seven yellow cards, the joint highest in the Premier League alongside Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.