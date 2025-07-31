Brighton’s player of the year Jan Paul van Hecke has been linked with Newcastle and Tottenham

Brighton have already sold two players this summer that immediately impacts Fabian Hurzeler's first XI, losing another in Van Hecke does not seem to be an option.

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro went to Chelsea for £60m, while Pervis Estupinan sealed his move to AC Milan for around £17m.

Fringe player Simon Adingra joined Sunderland for £21m but the Ivorian was unlikely to be a regular in Hurzeler's line-up next term.

If the window ends with two significant exits, then I feel Hurzeler will be pretty happy with that. If any of Van Hecke, Carlos Baleba or Kaoru Mitoma go, then that’s another matter entirely.

For me, Pedro seemed to be pushing for a move from the middle of last season and in that case, it was best for him to go. He's a very good player, he did well for Brighton and I'm sure he will go well at Chelsea and in future for his national team. Perhaps Albion could have negotiated £10m or so more but still, £60m isn't bad.

Danny Welbeck and Georginio should fill the void and new Greek duo Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefano Tsimaz should provide youthful and energetic back-up.

The only surprise in all this is that Evan Ferguson was not given a chance to step-up. Roma's gain for the season.

Brighton can cope without Pedro and Estupinan

Estupinan, as good as he was for Brighton, I feel is a loss Albion can cope with.

Maxim De Cuyper – the £16m arrival from Club Brugge – is untested at Premier League level but the Belgium international should be a good addition to the left flank.

If he needs a little time to bed-in, then fit-again Ferdi Kadioglu and Jack Hinshelwood are both very good options. Brighton seemed to be covered.

Van Hecke, Baleba and Mitoma is where things could still get tricky. All the signs suggest Baleba and Mitoma will stay but it's difficult for Albion fans to relax fully until the window closes.

When Leo Trossard left for Arsenal, Albion had Mitoma fresh from the wrapper and ready to go on left flank.

This time they don't have that option. Julio Enciso is injured and Hurzeler does not seem to fully trust him anyway. £10m arrival from Sunderland Tommy Watson is not yet ready and Jeremy Sarmineto is very good but not quite Mitoma or Trossard level.

Bayern Munich had Mitoma on their radar but hopefully their singing of Luis Díaz from Liverpool eases that concern for Brighton.

Baleba is a potential £100m player but as daft as it sounds, the Albion's squad – as it is at the moment – could probably manage Baleba’s loss. The midfielder is the one from the three that Albion could possibly absorb.

Dutch international Mats Wieffer, Paraguay star Diego Gomez, Hinshelwood and Yasin Ayari, with back-up from James Milner could more than see them through the season.

By then, the excellent young midfielder Malick Yalcouyé would also have another loan season under his belt.

Brighton must keep Jan Paul van Hecke

The one player Brighton can ill-afford to lose this summer is their player of the year Van Hecke. The 25-year-old Dutch international continues to be linked with Champions League clubs Newcastle and Tottenham but Albion will be determined to keep the 24-year-old for another season at least.

Van Hecke has two years on his Brighton contract and as yet there have been no signs or whispers from the club that he is pushing to move. Reports that Van Hecke rejected fresh contract talks with the Seagulls are unconfirmed.

Brighton added two centre back this summer as Italian international Diego Coppola arrived from Verona for £10m and 27-year-old Frenchman Olivier Boscagli came on a free after five impressive seasons at PSV.

But the serious pre-season knee injury sustained by experienced defender Adam Webster is a concern – as was the form and fitness of 33-year-old skipper Lewis Dunk last season.

Eiran Cashin was allowed to go to Birmingham on loan last week and left-sided centre back Igor Julio – who has never been a regular starter – seems likely to leave this window. Real Sociedad, Wolves, Everton and Celtic have all been linked this month.

Verdict

Brighton really need Van Hecke at the club this season. They would be mad to sell, and as Brighton have proven over the years, they take a very considered and rational approach to their transfer business. Mostly, they sell at the right time.

For me, Van Hecke stays and I would be amazed if Brighton agree to any sale to Newcastle or Tottenham... for this window at least. The obvious caveat to all this, is that football is a mad business.