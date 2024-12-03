Fabian Hurzeler’s men are fourth in the top flight – but would the Champions League be a step too far?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I never tire when putting this weekly offering together and having a reminisce of Albion times gone by. It’s in this corresponding week 25 years ago, 1999, the Albion had thankfully arrived back in Brighton, albeit in the temporary surroundings of the Withdean stadium.

After coming fast out of the blocks in August, Micky Adams’ much-fancied squad were finding life quite tough back in Sussex, eventually finishing a respectable 11th, but ultimately disappointing given the pre-season hype.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quarter of a century on, as frequently noted in these jottings, footballing wise the Albion find themselves currently fourth in the EPL table, in a Champions League spot, whilst currently taking out the apparent runaway Anfield Express at the top, it’s arguably the most open Premier League season for the remaining 19 clubs.

Fabian Hurzeler has steered Brighton to fourth in the Premier League

On their day anyone can beat anyone, or at least draw, and whilst the three Amex draws against Ipswich, Wolves and Southampton respectively continue to really stick in the craw, but that’s football.

Having almost loved every minute of the Albion European adventure, I, like every other member of the Albion faithful, want more. But, to a degree, almost with a caveat.

Accepting your footballing shortcomings is always difficult, but with reality checks coming thick and fast almost essential. But at this point, and without wishing to sound almost picky, whilst I’m 100 per cent in for Europe, there is a degree of caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quite simply, like everyone else connected with the club I’d welcome the Europa League with open arms, I wouldn’t turn my nose up at the Europa Conference either, if it’s good enough for West Ham or Chelsea, why not?

I just think at this point, and I really don’t want to sound ungrateful but I think a season in the Champions League is still potentially a step too far for the Albion at this point.

That won’t always be the case, but too much too soon could ultimately be counter productive.

For me, and now I’m not only being selfish but ultra ambitious, I’d love to see the Albion qualify for the 2026/27 Champions League by way of winning the Europa League final in May 2026. Well Tony Bloom did promise us a trophy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

25 years ago next week the Albion were preparing to entertain Rochdale on a wet Withdean Friday night in the game they eventually lost 4-3, so surely we’re all still allowed a bit of romance in the billion pound sport and dare to dream.

Long before that, next up it’s two ‘tests’ on the road at Fulham and Leicester, and if the Albion’s European ambitions are truly legitimate, a minimum four out of six point return is almost a pre requisite.