Why Joel Veltman and Brajan Gruda are missing for Brighton against Southampton

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Southampton team news

Brighton defender Joel Veltman was a notable absentee from the matchday squad to face Southampton at the Amex Stadium on Friday.

Veltman has been excellent for Brighton this term and the 33-year-old had started 11 from their 12 Premier League matches so far.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler spoke in glowing terms of his Dutch defender this week but prior to kick-off, the club confirmed Veltman is “injured” and cannot face Southampton. Sussex World will bring an update on the nature of the injury following the post match press conferences. Brajan Gruda, a £25m summer signing from Mainz, was also ruled out due to "sickness.”

Veltman’s injury offers a rare chance for Tariq Lamptey to impress. The former Chelsea full back has only made one substitute appearance so far this season in the Premier League, during the 2-2 home draw against Wolves.

Skipper Lewis Dunk also returns to the matchday squad following his five-match absence with a calf injury. Striker Evan Ferguson, who has been linked with a January loan move, remains on the bench as Hurzeler once again opts for Danny Welbeck, Geoginio Rutter, Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma.

Matt O’Riley makes his first Premier League start as the former Celtic man plays alongside Yasin Ayari, as the suspended Carlos Baleba misses out. There’s also a place on the bench for young Northern Ireland international defender Ruairi McConville and young left back Jacob Slater also makes the matchday squad for the first time.

Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Lamptey, Igor, van Hecke, Estupinan; Ayari, O'Riley; Rutter, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. Subs: Steele, Dunk, Enciso, Adingra, Minteh, Wieffer, Ferguson, McConville, Slater

Southampton XI: Lumley; Sugawara, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Downes, Fernandes, Manning; Archer, Armstrong. Subs: McCarthy, Aribo, Edwards, Bree, Wood, Brereton Diaz, Sulemana, Fraser, Amo-Ameyaw