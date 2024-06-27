'Why the hell?' – Brighton's £4m transfer link receives brutal reality check from teammate
Brighton have been linked with a move for Deportivo de la Coruna's David Mella this transfer window. The Seagulls were reportedly eyeing a bargain £3m deal for the Spanish teenager who is contracted with Deportivo until June 2026.
The attacker made 34 appearances in all-competitions last term and scored nine goals with three assists. Mella, 19, has impressed in the Spanish third tier and has attracted interest from Barcelona and now Brighton.
Deportivo are keen to keep their star man and so is teammate Hugo Rama, who responded to the transfer link on social media. “Why the hell is he going to Brighton if he doesn’t even know where it is,” said Rama.
Brighton remain keen to bolster their squad this summer for their new manager Fabian Hurzeler. The Seagulls have also been linked with Inter Miami's Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez, while Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall continues to be of interest to Albion.
Brighton are also said to be in talks with Leeds United for their attacker Crysencio Summerville and Arsenal's Emil Smith Rowe is another name to feature regularly with Brighton.
