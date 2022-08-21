Why West Ham and Brighton is not on TV, what channel is Leeds v Chelsea and Newcastle v Man City?

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter will take his team to West Ham in the Premier League today

Unfortunately for West Ham and Brighton fans, the 2pm kick-off at the London Stadium was not selected to be broadcast today.

Sky Sports decided to screen the Leeds United v Chelsea match at Elland Road for the 2pm match, while later in the day, Sky Sports will also show the 4.30pm start as Newcastle United welcome Man City for the clash at St James' Park.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans in the US can stream the action from the London Stadium via Peacock and highlights will be shown later tonight on the BBC1 in Match of the Day 2 at 10.30pm.

Brighton have never lost a Premier League fixture against West Ham, winning four and drawing six of the 10 previous meetings.

Potter said: “In my time, we’ve only won one game against West Ham, so that doesn’t feel like such a great record! We’ve had a lot of draws.

“I’ve got a huge respect and admiration for David Moyes and the job that he has done there and as a man I have a lot of time for him.

“It’s an experienced squad with an experienced manager, so we’re ready for a tough game.”

Hammers boss David Moyes knows the Seagulls will prove a tough opponent once again.

“The challenge is good,” Moyes said at a press conference. “From their point of view, they are a good team with a manager who is doing very well.

“They have got a structure which they play to, so they have got a lot of good things going for them.

“But we finished above them last year in the league, so we have to go and show that we are good enough and will aim to do that again.