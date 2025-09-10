All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of their Premier League clash at Bournemouth

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler must have watched his players during the international break through his fingers.

Brighton suffered badly with injuries last term and Hurzeler has spoken at length recently on how they hope to prevent that happening again this season.

Interntional duty can be a proud moment for players but it's a nervous time for clubs as they hope their players return fit, fresh and raring to go.

The likes of Kaoru Mitoma (Japan), Carlos Baleba (Cameroon), Diego Gomez (Paraguay) and Yankuba Minteh (Gambia) all face long-haul flights this week as they return from across globe as Brighton prepare to face Bournemouth this Saturday, 3pm at the Vitality Stadium.

Brighton injury updates

Solly March - knee: The winger continues his fight to regain full fitness following a serious ACL injury sustained two years ago. Hurzeler said: “It's very important he and us stay positive. There are some phases during a rehab where you are mentally down, where you have a setback, where you don't see the light in the end of the tunnel.

“But I think it's always important to stay positive, to see the support he has here, to see my support. We are all looking forward to see him back on the pitch and we still have the biggest belief in him.”

Matts Wieffer - knee: The Dutchman missed the Manchester City match with a “minor issue” and Fabian Hurzeler told Sussex World that he expects Wieffer to be fully fit and firing after the international, starting this Saturday at Bournemouth.

The midfielder started the season well as a reluctant, but very useful right back. He’s probably ahead of Joel Veltman in the pecking order, if fit.

Adam Webster - knee: The experienced defender sustained a serious knee injury while on the pre-season training camp in Spain and is expected to miss most of this campaign.

Webster recently posted: “ Surgery was a success, new ACL. Glad to have got the first big hurdle out the way so the comeback can really start.

“Let’s have it! Thanks to everyone for all the messages it really is appreciated and remember, everything happens for a reason.”

Kaoru Mitoma - fatigue: The Japan international will be assessed after his log-haul international break. The Albion ace was in America for Japan’s friendlies against Mexico and USA and jets back in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He will be assessed by Hurzeler and the medical team ahead of the Cherries.

Yankuba Minteh - fatigue: The Gambian worried Albion fans as he was seen hobbling from the pitch of the World Cup qualifier against Kenya last week. He was though back in action in their 2-0 win against Burundi last night and came on as a substitute for Abdoulie Sanyang. He has been excellent for Brighton this term and will be assessed.

Diego Gomez - fatigue: The Brighton midfielder had a busy international break with Paraguay and flies back to the UK after the 1-0 World Cup qualifying win in Peru on Wednesday. He also played the full 90 of their 0-0 draw against Ecuador last Friday. Another who will be assessed for fatigue and jet lag.

Carlos Baleba - fatigue: The midfielder was suspended for Cameroon’s first match of the international break but played the full 90 during Tuesday’s 1-0 World cup qualifying loss to Cape Verde. He’s probably a player that needed 90 minutes and will hopefully be all the better for it at Bournemouth.