Will Alexis Mac Allister play for Brighton at Charlton Athletic – From World Cup glory to Carabao action at the Valley?

Brighton’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is currently celebrating winning the the most prized possession in football after Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

Alexis Mac Allister of Argentina battles for possession with Randal Kolo Muani of France during the World Cup Qatar 2022 final

The Albion midfield man was superb throughout the tournament and played a vital role in Argentina’s thrilling penalty shootout final win against France yesterday.

Mac Allister, who joined Brighton for around £7m in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors, has deservedly received plenty of praise for his performances and will now likely take a moment to reflect on his achievements with his teammates and family as the enormity of what they achieved sinks in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has been excellent for Brighton and just prior to the World Cup, he was playing the best football of his career for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He and fellow South American Moises Caicedo have formed an impressive partnership at the hub of the Albion midfield and helped steer the Seagulls to seventh in the Premier League before the top flight paused for the World Cup.

Albion will resume their league campaign at Southampton on Boxing Day and then welcome league leaders Arsenal to the Amex Stadium on December 31. Prior to that however Brighton travel to League One Charlton Athletic on Wednesday, December 21 for round 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers De Zerbi’s men a chance to reach the quarter-finals of the competition but also provides much-needed minutes on the pitch for Albion’s men ahead of the Southampton and Arsenal fixtures.

Playing at Valley would be quite a contrast to the gleaming stadiums and glory of Qatar but it’s likely Mac Allister will be given time to rest and recover in the hope he will be fit and raring to go on Boxing Day at St Mary’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton CEO Paul Barber said: “He’s an important part of the team and we’re obviously looking forward to having him back in the not too distant future.

"We’re absolutely delighted for him. He’s 24 on Christmas Eve, so what a birthday present he has just had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad