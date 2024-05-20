Will history depict Roberto De Zerbi as Brighton's version of Milli Vanilli?

Roberto De Zerbi came unstuck in the Europa League at Roma

Ian Hart gives his take on Roberto De Zerbi’s exit from Brighton and Hove Albion

Saward, Clough, Taylor (Mk 1), Mullery, Bailey, Melia, Cattlin, Mullery (again), Lloyd, Brady, Case, Gritt, Horton, Wood, Adams, Taylor (Mk 2), Hinshelwood, Coppell, McGhee, Wilkins, Adams (again), Slade, Poyet, Garcia, Hypia, Hughton, Potter...

So, 51 years into my Albion journey, Roberto De Zerbi joins the list as my 28th Brighton manager.

RDZ, it’s been a rollercoaster ride! Some real highs, European football, epic home wins against some of the giants of domestic football, but ultimately in hindsight did the wheels start coming off with his tactical naivety in Rome back in March?

This effectively ended Albion’s involvement in the Europa League. A bit like Milli Vanilli’s backing tape sticking all those years ago?

That and the fact that probably apart from Cloughie, he’s the person on my managerial roster that didn’t know when to keep quiet, his much publicised March 31 interview being testament to this.

In the wake of his ‘mutual consent’ departure announcement on Saturday, the 90 minutes on Sunday perhaps encapsulated the whole situation. Albion dominate for the first 50 minutes, have enough chances to kill off the game, yet end up losing to – let’s face it, a United team that for the majority of the game looked totally uninterested.

Overall, the positives still outweigh the negatives but perhaps the acid test will be how he fares in his next job. if its Juventus or Bayern Munich, I’d imagine the respective boards of those mega clubs won’t appreciate him ‘trapping off’ to the relevant media outlets.

So, who’s going to be Brighton’s No 29? Whilst you never see a bookie on a bike, I’m not sure current short priced favourite, Ipswich boss Kieran Mckenna is coming to the Amex.

On Sunday, a Manchester United fan with close links to McKenna was dining in the East Stand Goldstone Restaurant.

He stated whilst Mckenna would be extremely flattered by the Albion’s interest, loyalty is a huge part of his Footballing DNA, and the relationship he’s built with the owners at Portman Road would see him not jumping ship at the first job that comes along.

One of his biggest ‘champions’ is Sir Alex, and that might be very significant a few years down the line? So, if not him, then who?

I’m firmly in the ABP camp, “Anyone But Potter”. You will see from my list, the words ‘again’ appear twice, Messrs Mullery and Adams respective returns to the club were universally welcomed at the time, but ultimately both sadly ended in failure.

If Tony Bloom were to bring Graham Potter back now, it would split the Albion support in two, with, I would imagine, the majority being vehemently against it.

Maybe Southampton’s Russell Martin, working veritable miracles down the M27 at St Mary’s could yet be the answer, regardless of the result of Sunday’s Championship Play off final?