Willie Irvine: Former Brighton and Burnley striker dies as tributes paid

Brighton have paid tribute to former striker Willie Irvine, who passed away aged 82.

The Northern Irishman joined the Seagulls in March 1971 and scored 16 goals in the 1971/72 season to help Albion achieve an unlikely promotion from Division Three.

One of his goals against Aston Villa in March 1972 at the end of a fine team move was runner-up in BBC’s Goal of the Season competition.

Willie started his career at Burnley where he scored 97 goals in 148 appearances, including 29 in the 1965/66 season when Burnley finished third in the First Division.

After a spell at Preston he was signed by Albion boss Pat Saward initially on loan before joining the club permanently for £7,000 in July 1971.

While at Albion Willie took his total caps won playing for Northern Ireland to 23. At 5ft 10in he was on the small side for a striker but proved to be a crucial member of the promotion-winning team.

When Albion struggled in the Second Division the following season Willie made just 11 appearances and joined Halifax Town in a swap deal that brought Lammie Robertson to the Goldstone.

In total Willie scored 29 goals in 76 appearances for the club.

The club added: "We send our condolences to Willie’s wife Rita and his family.