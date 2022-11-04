Wolves play against Brighton at Molineux at 3pm tomorrow (November 5).

Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that Veltman was likely to feature in tomorrow’s game, having missed the match against Chelsea with a calf issue.

De Zerbi will look for his side to continue their form from last week’s dismantling of Graham Potter’s Chelsea, with the 4-1 win giving the Italian his first win as Brighton boss at his sixth attempt.

Welbeck missed last Saturday’s victory at the Amex Stadium through illness, but De Zerbi confirmed that he had recovered and is available for selection.

It is unsure whether the striker will start against Wolves, after Leo Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma performed superbly in his absence last weekend.

Skipper Lewis Dunk played with slight knee issue last week but is expected to be fit for Molineux.

Poland international midfielder Jakub Moder remains injured as he recovers from a long-term ACL problem sustained last season.

This Saturday, Albion face a manger-less Wolves team struggling towards the bottom of the Premier League table, having won two of their first 13 games this season.

Their form led to former head coach Bruno Large losing his job in September and caretaker boss Steve Davies overseeing the last five games, winning one.

Last week, the boys in gold gained a hard-earned point away at Brentford and will again be without long-term absences of Pedro Neto, Sasa Kalajdzic, Raul Jimenez, Matheus Nunes, Francisco Oliveira.