Wolves vs Brighton injury news as 5 out and 1 doubt

Wolves vs Brighton Premier League team news – Molineux Stadium, Saturday 3pm

Solly March will play no further part in Brighton’s Premier League season after undergoing knee surgery.

March sustained a serious knee injury in October 2023 and missed the rest of the season, with his fitness issues also limiting him to just 10 appearances this term.

The 30-year-old winger started the 3-2 victory over West Ham on April 26, but that will be his final contribution this term with three matches remaining.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler has injury issues ahead of Wolves

“Unfortunately Solly will be out for the rest of the season. Hopefully he will be back for pre-season,” boss Fabian Hurzeler said.

“It’s not a new injury. It’s just sometimes you have to repair something, you have to clean something in the knee.

“It was a small surgery to make this knee even better. The same knee. Exactly like before.

“So now everyone is very convinced that he will be back in really good shape for the pre-season.”

Here’s all the outs and doubts

Ferdi Kadioglu – out: The Turkey international is unlikely to feature again this season due to a toe injury sustained at Liverpool last November. Very frustrating for the £25m summer arrival

Georginio Rutter – out: Sustained an ankle injury in the FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest. He's making good progress but Wolves will be too soon. Hurzeler said: "Georginio is doing rehab, he won't be an option for tomorrow, but hopefully we will see him this season."

James Milner – out: Suffered a hamstring injury last August at Arsenal and has been out since. "Milner is back on the pitch with the team, but with the rehab coaches." said Hurzeler ahead of Wolves.

Joao Pedro – out: The Brazilian attacker serves the last of his three-match ban following his red card at Brentford.

Solly March – out: The winger is ruled out for the rest of the campaign as he had another knee surgery. Asked by Sussex World if March has already had the surgery, Hurzeler added: “It was a small surgery to make this knee even better.”

Kaoru Mitoma – doubt: The Japan international has recovered from a heel injury and will hope to be fit enough to start at Molineux. Hurzeler said: Kaoru is back on the pitch. He has trained with the team so he will be an option for tomorrow.

