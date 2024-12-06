Fabian Hurzeler spoke to the press about goalkeeper Bart Vebruggen’s mistake in the opening minutes of their away fixture against Fulham.

Brighton lost 3-1 away at Craven Cottage on Thursday, December 5. The match began with a harrowing mistake from the back. Dutch international Bart Verbruggen’s pass went straight into Iwobi’s path, and allowed him to take the lead early for Fulham.

Reacting to the incident in the post-match press conference, Fabian Hurzeler said: “It’s football, in the end it’s exactly what I demand from Bart (Verbruggen). To play out from the back, to find solutions on the ground. Of course we have to reflect and give him feedback about the mistake…

"I’m completely convinced that the players have improved. They find solutions on the ground, the players will also improve by doing these mistakes because they will grow as people…

"We keep working with him and bring clarity to these situations and then hopefully it won’t happen again.”