Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

'Won't leave' - Ex-Napoli defender makes Roberto De Zerbi admission amid Tottenham, Nice and Serie A interest

Former Napoli defender Cristian Bucchi has claimed Roberto De Zerbi ‘won’t leave Brighton’ amid rumours linking the Italian to several jobs across Europe.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:28 BST

The 43-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs following a wonderful season at the Seagulls.

The ex-Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk head coach guided Albion to sixth place in the Premier League – securing European football for the first time in Brighton’s 122-year history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also took the Seagulls to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they were cruelly beaten on penalties by Manchester United.

Most Popular
Former Napoli defender Cristian Bucchi has claimed Roberto De Zerbi ‘won’t leave Brighton’ amid rumours linking the Italian to several jobs across Europe. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty ImagesFormer Napoli defender Cristian Bucchi has claimed Roberto De Zerbi ‘won’t leave Brighton’ amid rumours linking the Italian to several jobs across Europe. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Former Napoli defender Cristian Bucchi has claimed Roberto De Zerbi ‘won’t leave Brighton’ amid rumours linking the Italian to several jobs across Europe. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Brighton boss is believed to be on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur, Italian giants Inter Milan, AS Roma, AC Milan and Juventus, and French outfit OGC Nice.

And Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly the latest club to register an interest in De Zerbi.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti will leave the Serie A-winning side to take a year-long sabbatical after guiding I Partenopei to their first top-flight title in 33 years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Bucchi, who is a former team-mate of De Zerbi’s, has claimed the Albion boss wants to remain in England and continue his ‘splendid work’ at the Amex.

Speaking to Marte Sport Live, via TuttoNapoli, Bucchi said: “I’m a friend of Roberto, we played together in Naples.

“I stayed with him in Brighton for a week and watched how he works. He feels great in that environment, as I’ve seen him, I think he holds on to that experience and he won’t leave Brighton because next year he can complete the splendid work he’s carrying out.

“I also think that if he leaves the current club he’d still stay in the Premier League, where he can do great things as a manager and as a coach.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

De Zerbi gained plaudits in Italy for his work at Benevento and Sassuolo, and his Ukrainian Super Cup success at Shakhtar in 2021.

He was confirmed as the new Brighton head coach on September 18 2022, signing a four-year contract.

Related topics:BrightonPremier LeagueTottenhamEurope