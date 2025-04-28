Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will once again be without striker Joao Pedro for this Saturday's clash with Champions League-chasing Newcastle at the Amex Stadium

Pedro missed last weekend's 3-2 win against West Ham as he received a straight red for violent conduct in the second half of Albion’s 4-2 loss at Brentford after a tangle with home defender Nathan Collins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Tim Robinson had no hesitation in dismissing the Albion striker. The three-match suspension saw the Brazilian miss the win against Graham Potter's West Ham and he will also be on the sidelines for Newcastle and Wolves (a).

Brighton striker Joao Pedro will be suspended for two more Premier League matches

Pedro will likely be back for the final two matches of the Premier League campaign – at home against Liverpool on May 19 and away at Tottenham on May 25.

Pedro has 10 goals and six assists from 27 Premier League appearances so far. His absence is a blow for ninth placed Brighton as they make a late push for European football next term.

The Premier League Match Day Centre posted: “The referee’s call of red card to João Pedro was checked and confirmed by VAR – with the actions deemed as violent conduct.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedro, who joined Brighton from Watford for £30m in 2023, has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton this term and has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

"Very frustrating," said Albion head coach Hurzeler. "He immediately apologised after the game. He knew that he did something wrong and therefore we had a discussion with him.

"We said that we don't accept things like this. But also Joao is a young player. He makes mistakes and hopefully he learned from this mistake for his future.”

For your next Albion read: AI predicts if Brighton will qualify for Europe after West Ham win