Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Thursday’s clash at Ipswich Town

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton’s January signing Diego Gomez could make his Premier League debut at Ipswich Town on Thursday night.

Gomez touched down in Brighton at the start of the January transfer window following his £12m arrival from Inter Miami.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has been impressed with his new recruit and previously described him as “a beast” following his first few training sessions.

Diego Gomez is "an option" to make his Premier League debut at Ipswich Town

The fixtures against Arsenal in the Premier League and the FA Cup win at Norwich last Saturday arrived too soon for the 21-year-old Paraguay international but Hurzeler could unleash his new signing at Portman Road. "Yes, he’s an option,” confirmed the German boss.

Having Gomez is a boost for Hurzeler as fellow midfielders Jack Hinshelwood (knee) and Mats Wieffer (knock), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe) are struggling with injuries, while James Milner (hamstring) has been a long-term absentee.

"So Jack [Hinshelwood] will train,” Hurzeler added during his pre-Ipswich press conference. “I'm not sure if he will be available. Mats Wieffer will be back soon. But they're doing a good process and hopefully they will be back soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brazilian defender Igor Julio has been ruled out for the season and there will be late fitness checks on Georginio Rutter (thigh) and Yankuba Minteh (knock). Skipper Lewis Dunk is however likely to return following a calf issue.

Hurzeler also confirmed they will make a “calculated decision on Joao Pedro. The Brazilian striker missed the FA Cup win at Carrow Road due to an ankle injury sustained in training, which is not as bad as first feared.

“We have to see today if he [Pedro] will train with the team,” Hurzeler said. “Then we will decide. We won't take any risk, only if it's a calculated risk and if he feels well.

"That's the most important thing, that the player feels confident with his body. We won't do any stupid things, but we have to wait for the training session today and maybe also tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a frustrating season so far for Pedro, who has missed six Premier League matches this term due to injuries.

“It seems to be that,” said the Brighton boss. “He didn't get into his rhythm. But I talked to him yesterday for a long time and he's good, he’s in quite a comfortable place.

"He enjoys it here. He's happy with the performance. He would like to be on the pitch every game. You have to adapt, but he's in a good place. He's performing quite good when he's on the pitch.

"He had also some bad phases already, but that's normal. We shouldn’t forget he's still a very young player. So that's why I'm happy with him. And I'm sure that he will help us on the pitch for the rest of the season.”