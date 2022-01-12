Yet another twist for Brighton striker in La Liga loan saga

Florin Andone has had a tough time while on loan in La Liga

Andone has struggled for game time this season at Cadiz and the Spanish outfit were keen to cut short their agreed season long loan with the Romanian striker.

The club were hoping Andone, 28, would return to Brighton this January but last week Albion head coach Graham Potter insisted there had been no change and fully expects the attacker to stay in Spain for the remainder of the season.

Andone's first team chances at Brighton appear slim to zero and it seems the only way he can leave Cadiz is if Albion can immediately secure another loan deal elsewhere.

There could however be a change in fortunes in Cadiz as they have recently sacked their head coach Alvaro Cervera and are expected to replace him with Sergio González.

It could be be a fresh start for Andone who moved to Spain hoping to kick-start his career after a serious knee injury.

He did score the winner for his club last December against Albacete in the Copa Del Rey and had a rare outing in the La Liga last Sunday in the 2-0 loss to Osasuna - a defeat that sealed the fate of Cervera.

Andone is out of contract with Albion this summer and has not featured competitively for the Seagulls since his red card against Southampton in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Brighton loanee Leo Ostigard made his debut for Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa in Serie A last Sunday.

It was a tough first outing for the Norway international as they suffered 1-0 home defeat to relegation and local rivals Spezia.