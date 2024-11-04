All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will be hoping for some good news from the medical department this week ahead of Saturday’s clash with Premier League champions Manchester City.

Albion, who are eighth in the table, have had a number of injury issues this term and up to nine players could for unavailable for the City match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One player who is making good progress however is £30m striker Joao Pedro. The Brazilian, who has only started three matches this season, injured his ankle in the closing stages of the 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at the Amex back in September.

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion hopes to return from injury soon

Pedro has since missed the chaotic 4-2 loss at Chelsea, the 3-2 home win against Spurs, the 1-0 triumph at Newcastle, the 2-2 draw against Wolves, last week's Carabao Cup 3-2 loss to Liverpool and the narrow 2-1 defeat at Anfield last Saturday.

Hurzeler's team has missed Pedro's eye for goal and his all round work rate in the attacking third. The £30m signing from Watford – who has two goals from three starts this term – was close to the matchday squad to face Liverpool last Saturday and will now hope to be in contention to face Man City this Saturday.

Hurzeler confirmed last Thursday that his striker was close to making the trip to Anfield and then said Pedro is highly motivated to return. "He always has extra motivation,” said the German. “Everytime I speak with him, he is waiting to come back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a great healer. Now it is about him to stay stable. He is a player who can make a difference on the pitch. Hopefully he is stable for the next month and then play a whole season for us.

"Also important for him and the Brazil national team to have him in the perfect place. He is working hard and is keen on helping the team. He is a person who is very happy that the team is doing well, you can feel it in the locker room. I'm sure that he is happy that Danny [Welbeck] and Georginio [Rutter] are in this shape.”