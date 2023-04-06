'You can lose it' - Brighton star explains angry clash with Bournemouth defender Jack Stephens

Brighton and Hove Albion’s latest South American star scored his first senior goal at Bournemouth but also had a heated exchange with Jack Stephens

Brighton playmaker Julio Enciso admitted he can be ‘hot-headed’ in the heat of Premier League battles.

Enciso, 19, was excellent from the bench at Bournemouth on Tuesday as he replaced Alexis Mac Allister on 73 minutes during the 2-0 win. Enciso played with real personality and helped the team to an important three points that improved their chances of European qualification.

The Paraguayan operated in the No10 role and netted the first senior goal of his Albion career with well-taken strike following an incisive through ball from Pascal Gross. It was a sublime first touch and calm finish from Enciso, which he celebrated passionately with his teammates.

Brighton playmaker Julio Enciso evades Bournemouth defender Jack Stephens and slots home his first ever goal for the club

But just prior to the goal the Albion attacker, who joined the club for around £9m last summer from Libertad, had a heated exchange with Bournemouth defender Jack Stephens. Enciso went head to head with Stephens as the pair jostled angrily on the pitch. It showed the passion and will to win but Enciso later admitted it was not a good look for him.

“When you are on the pitch you can get hot-headed, I said sorry to him afterwards. I think on the pitch you can lose it in the moment, but it was no more than that," Enciso said to the Albion website.

“I said sorry because I don’t think things like that are good. A lot of people are watching me, lots of kids, so it’s not a good example for them.”

Enciso was a regular scorer at his previous club in Paraguay where he netted 21 goals in 68 appearances but his first goal in the Premier League was a special moment.

