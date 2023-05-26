Edit Account-Sign Out
'You can't say he won't' - Jamie Redknapp names one Brighton star who could still leave despite De Zerbi's plea

Brighton and Hove Albion face a vital summer transfer window having secured Europa League qualification for next season
By Derren Howard
Published 26th May 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 15:06 BST

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp believes Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma could be in demand this transfer window.

Mitoma, 26, has been excellent on the left flank for Albion in his breakthrough season in the Premier League. The Japan international has more than filled the void after Leandro Trossard's exit to Arsenal last January and has added a fresh attacking dimension to Roberto De Zerbi's team.

Mitoma has 10 goals in all competitions for the impressive Seagulls this season with six assists. He is contracted with Brighton until June 2025 but his performances have caught the eye of some of the Premier League giants – including Arsenal, Newcastle and Manchester City.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a vital summer transfer windowBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi faces a vital summer transfer window
De Zerbi faces losing his midfield duo Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this transfer window but stated the likes of Mitoma and left back Pervis Estupinan would benefit from at least one more season under his tutelage.

Redknapp though, speaking on Sky Sports ahead of Brighton's loss at Newcastle, feels every player has his price, including Mitoma.

“Fantastic player. I would hate to play against him,” Redknapp said. “He has so much pace. On one-on-one duels you have to make sure he doesn't beat you.

"He runs at you with so much pace he can go off either foot as well. I'm a massive fan. He has been a brilliant signing (less than £3m) unbelievable. Great business. He has everything and has a great work ethic as well.

"But who knows? If the right money comes in the summer you can't say a player won't go. Everyone has a price but he is a wonderful footballer.”

