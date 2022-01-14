'You French beauty' - Brighton fans react as Neal Maupay stars in another moment of late drama against Crystal Palace

Brighton fans were relieved as a late own goal salvaged a draw against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

It looked like, for the second time in two seasons, the Eagles would win at the Amex in a match where they were second best for most of the evening.

Last year it was Christian Benteke who dealt the hammer blow in the 95th minute — this year it seemed to be Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher when he scored past Robert Sanchez with 20 minutes to go.

Albion looked like they would rue countless missed chances in the first half, none better than Pascal Gross' penalty which was easily kept out by Jack Butland.

However, just like in the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park earlier this season, Graham Potter's side never gave up and salvaged a late draw — with Neal Maupay the centre of the action once again.

The Frenchman, who sparked jubilant celebrations with his last-minute goal in September (the first of many this season), was the hero again as he fired in a dangerous, low cross which was turned into the Palace net by the unfortunate Joachim Andersen.

"YOU FRENCH BEAUTY!!!" wrote ecstatic Brighton fan @BestaimJack on Twitter.

@HowlersPodcast also praised Maupay for his involvement. ·He wrote: "That touch on the turn was so instinctive, he finds a way!"

"Another late time equaliser!" added @Glaven1994.

@Daredevilisreal made a tongue in cheek remark which would add salt into the Palace wounds.

He wrote: "We couldn't score, so Palace did it."