Brighton women get their WSL campaign off to a flying start with a 4-0 win against Everton

Brighton manager Dario Vidošić expressed his delight at his side’s 4-0 victory against Everton on the opening day of the WSL season, saying he was “really pleased” by his side’s “positive performance”.

In the opening proceedings, Albion earned themselves a corner following a run down the right wing from new signing Kiko Seike. The corner kick from Seike was met by the head of Albion defender Guro Bergsvand, but her header was fired just wide of the right post.

On the eight minute mark, a minute’s applause rang round Broadfield Stadium in memory of former Sheffield United midfielder Maddy Cusack, who passed away suddenly last year.

Brighton Women celebrate Kiko Seike’s brilliant hat-trick

Albion’s creative spark in the first half, Seike, picked up the ball from the right hand side of the box and unleashed a powerful shot toward the roof of the net. Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan was equal to Seike’s strike, as she met the ball with a strong hand and tipped it over the bar.

Seike’s efforts were rewarded in the 29th minute as she scored her first WSL goal in style. Seike hounded Elise Stenevik off the ball, stealing it from her and immediately attempting the chip from long range. Whilst Brosnan was left backpedalling the ball sailed into the net, being greeted with a roar from Albion fans as they cheered their side’s opening goal.

The second half began with the Toffees playing with a greater intent, pressing Brighton and winning their duels. In the 53rd minute Albion cleared a corner allowing Inma Gabarro to strike an impressive shot toward goalkeeper Baggaley, who parried the ball over the bar before falling to the ground.

Minutes later Brighton doubled their advantage to dampen Everton’s prior spirits. Seike secured herself a brace as her diving header hit an empty net following a Poppy Pattinson cross into the box from the left flank.

Everton were quick to ring the changes, with midfielders Karoline Olesen and Toni Payne entering the field for the dismissed Gabarro and Honoka Hayashi. Brighton looked the more lively of the sides however, as they began to cause problems for the Everton backline. Everton defender Sara Holmgaard attempted to block the shot of Albion’s Maria Thorisdottir, however it was deemed a handball offence and referee Lauren Impey awarded Brighton a penalty. Albion’s marquee signing Fran Kirby calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right hand corner to secure her side a 3-0 lead.

Just seven minutes later Seike completed her hat-trick, driving through the Everton defence and taking on the shot from long range. Her rocket of an effort flew past Brosnan to send Brighton fans into euphoria.

Everton's miserable afternoon went from bad to worse when Galli went down clutching her knee, with her limping exit surely leaving the dreaded word ACL looming over the fans at Broadfield.

Everton had to play the additional eight minutes with ten players, as they had used all of their substitutions to try and warrant a response which just didn’t come.

Everton manager Brian Sørensen spoke on Galli’s injury, saying: “She’s on crutches. It looked like one of the bad ones unfortunately. I think it just sums up the day.

It’s probably too early to go to hospital for a scan because of the swelling so they won’t be able to see anything. But yeah, it doesn’t look good, that’s for sure."

Brighton boss Vidošić also gave his thoughts following the match: "It’s that old cliché of one game at a time but you still have to enjoy those wins.

"The message was simple. Just be brave, play our football. Football is a funny sport. You can be the best team and lose so we were always more focused on just having a positive performance. When you do that, you get rewards and the ladies got that today. I’m really pleased for them."

Brighton XI: Baggaley, Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabalí, Kirby (Haley), Losada C, Olislagers (Symonds), Pattinson, Seike (Agyemang), Bremer (Parris), Vilamala (Čanković)