'You have to' - De Zerbi explains why £9m Brighton ace will make his debut at Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will unleash their £9m January signing on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground tonight

By Derren Howard
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:33 BST
Facundo Buonanotte is set to make his full Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest tonightFacundo Buonanotte is set to make his full Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest tonight
Facundo Buonanotte is set to make his full Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest tonight

Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Facundo Buonanotte is set to make his full Premier League debut for the Seagulls at Nottingham Forest tonight.

Buonanotte, 18, arrived at the club last January for around £9m from Rosario Central. The Argentina youth international is highly regarded at Brighton and many feel he could be a natural successor to World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who is tipped to leave Albion this summer – with Manchester United and Liverpool poised.

Buonanotte is an attacking midfielder and has has to be patient for his chances since his arrival. He has so far made four Premier League appearances from the bench and started just one match in the FA Cup – a 1-o victory at Stoke in February.

De Zerbi however has a number of injuries to his squad and his attacking options are reduced due to issues with Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck.

“Yes, Facundo is another big potential player, another smart player,” said the Italian head coach. “I think he also has the personality and blood to play in the Premier League. He must understand the country, the football in a new country and style, and how we are playing.

"But, to understand, sometimes he has to play. You can lose time playing with young players, but you have to do it. If you want to find a different level in the future, you have to invest. I think he will play well. I want him to only think about enjoying, he has to show me nothing because I believe in him and he will become one of the most important players for Brighton in the next future.”

Related topics:BrightonNottingham ForestPremier LeagueSeagullsAlbion