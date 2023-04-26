Facundo Buonanotte is set to make his full Premier League debut against Nottingham Forest tonight

Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Facundo Buonanotte is set to make his full Premier League debut for the Seagulls at Nottingham Forest tonight.

Buonanotte, 18, arrived at the club last January for around £9m from Rosario Central. The Argentina youth international is highly regarded at Brighton and many feel he could be a natural successor to World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister who is tipped to leave Albion this summer – with Manchester United and Liverpool poised.

Buonanotte is an attacking midfielder and has has to be patient for his chances since his arrival. He has so far made four Premier League appearances from the bench and started just one match in the FA Cup – a 1-o victory at Stoke in February.

De Zerbi however has a number of injuries to his squad and his attacking options are reduced due to issues with Evan Ferguson and Danny Welbeck.

“Yes, Facundo is another big potential player, another smart player,” said the Italian head coach. “I think he also has the personality and blood to play in the Premier League. He must understand the country, the football in a new country and style, and how we are playing.

