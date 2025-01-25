'You should' - Fabian Hurzeler reacts after Premier League statement on Everton penalty controversy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All the reaction from Brighton’s 1-0 loss to Everton at the Amex Stadium

Fabian Hurzeler was fuming as Iliman Ndiaye converted a disputed first-half penalty as Everton moved seven points clear of the relegation zone by beating Brighton 1-0.

Toffees boss David Moyes celebrated victory in his 700th top-flight match as a manager after Ndiaye capitalised when Seagulls defender Joel Veltman was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Albion players and fans felt Veltman was fouled as he brushed the ball behind with his right hand while going to ground under pressure from Everton substitute Beto.

Iliman Ndiaye of Everton scores the only goal of the match from the penalty spot at Brighton

Referee Tim Robinson disagreed and the ninth-placed hosts were unable to find a way back into the contest, despite relentless second-half pressure.

The Premier League matchday centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”

Having initially awarded a corner, referee Robinson pointed to the spot after reviewing Veltman’s infringement on a pitch-side monitor.

Seagulls supporters, who thought their team should have been awarded a free-kick, jeered when the incident was shown on big screens inside the stadium before Ndiaye rolled the ball into the bottom left corner from 12 yards and was then booked for an excessive celebration after mimicking a seagull.

The 42nd-minute spot-kick was the only attempt on target of a largely forgettable half which ended with more boos for the officials from disgruntled home fans.

“So, the VR can't get into this situation," said Hurzeler. “If the referee decides like this, then you should play on it, and the VAR is not necessary.

"Yeah, it's not a clear handball, or you see it as a clear handball. You didn't doubt it,.

“He felt the touch,” Hurzeler added when asked if he’d spoken to Veltman. “And when he felt the touch, then of course the normal reaction is that the hands are coming and then the hand went onto the ball.”

Predictably Everton boss Moyes saw it differently. "It was definitely a penalty,” said the Everton boss in the post match press conference. “I can understand they think there is pressure from Beto, that’s Beto’s job. My feeling is that it was a penalty.

"It ended up a great results for us. Really important for us, we are too close to the bottom. A lot of belief coming back. Brighton put us to the sword, but we got the goal that mattered.”