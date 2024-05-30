Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deniz Undav insists honesty is the best policy as publicly stated he wants to leave Brighton this summer.

Undav impressed on loan with Stuttgart last season with 19 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

The Brighton ace was the highest scoring German in the Bundesliga and his goals helped Stuittgart finish second and qualify for the Champions League.

Deniz Undav has expressed his wish to leave Brighton this summer

The 27-year-old was also selected for Germany's squad for the Euro's this summer, which will be hosted in Germany.

Undav - who joined Brighton for around £7m in 2022 from Union SG - wants to stay in Stuttgart and the club are also keen to make the loan deal permanent.

His loan agreement included an option to buy and talks between the two clubs are now set to take place. His contract with the Seagulls expires in 2026 and he's valued at between £20m and £25m.

Undav said: “We never know what’s next in life… but I hope to stay at Stuttgart. My desire is clear, I want to stay at Stuttgart and have strong season there so we will see what happens."

Undav was later asked by German outlet SportBild on his decision to go public.

“I am proud of my path. I think I had to overcome a lot of hurdles,” The German said.

“That made me a man, changed my character. I represent my opinion, I’m always honest and I’m proud of the fact that things have never changed. Everything could have been different.

