The Scotland under-21 international made his Albion first team debut in August 2021 in the Carabao Cup, as well as being named in ten Premier League matchday squads last season.

Seagulls pathway development manager Gordon Greer said: “This is Marc’s first loan away, so we’re looking forward to seeing how he progresses and develops his game.

“We will monitor his development and we wish him well for the campaign.”

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard has signed for League Two outfit Northampton Town on loan until the end of the 2022-23 season. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: “Marc is a player who is very highly regarded.

“He is a central midfielder who can also play as an attacking midfielder.

“There was considerable interest in him but the fact we have been able to win the race for his signature is another tribute to the work we do with young players and the club's reputation within the game.

“Marc has performed really well and as he develops, he will benefit from a season playing senior football.

“Marc can be good for us and we can be good for him - we believe this is a move that is good for all parties.

“He has already played at Sixfields for Brighton last season [in the Papa John’s Trophy] but it will be good to see him back here but this time in a Northampton Town shirt!"

The 20-year-old joined Albion from Hearts in 2018, going onto play for the Seagulls’ under-18s and under-23s, the latter of which he captained regularly last season.

Leonard is the ninth player to depart the Amex this summer.