Your new look Brighton starting XI and subs – IF the transfer and contract reports are accurate

The Seagulls have already seen influential midfielder Yves Bissouma exit this window and fans will now hope they can keep the rest of their star performers.

Player of the year Marc Cuccurella continues to be linked with a move to either Manchester City or Chelsea, while Belgian international Leo Trossard - who has just 12 months left on his contract – is wanted by Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Leicester City were also said to be keen on goalkeeper Rob Sanchez, who impressed in the second half of last season.

So far this window Brighton have added Paraguay attacking talent Julio Enciso, and striker Simon Adingra.

But how could Brighton’s matchday squad potentially look if current transfer rumours and contract talks turn out to be true?

1. Ron Sanchez - GK The Spain international impressed in the second half of last season and will be a key man for Albion once more. Reported interest from Leicester but expected to be between the sticks at the Amex next term Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2. Joel Veltman - D The Netherlands international has been a reliable presence for Graham Potter and will likely be a regular once more - especially if Shane Duffy exits Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. Lewis Dunk - D The Skipper was playing some of the best football of his career towards the end of last season - remains the rock Potter's team is built o Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

4. Adam Webster - D Struggled with injuries last term but fit once more and a good start to the season could get him back in the England conversation once again Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales