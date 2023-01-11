YOUR new-look Brighton XI IF the transfer gossip is true - including key Tottenham and Liverpool switch: photo gallery

Brighton have restarted the Premier League well following the World Cup break and have six points from three matches to show for their recent work. Albion are currently eighth in the league standings and this Saturday they face one of the sternest tests in world football as they welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Amex Stadium. The Reds are slightly off the pace this season but the likes of Mo Saleh, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are more than capable of causing any teams problems on their day.