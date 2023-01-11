Edit Account-Sign Out
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants to add to his squad this January transfer window

YOUR new-look Brighton XI IF the transfer gossip is true - including key Tottenham and Liverpool switch: photo gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi hopes to add to his squad this January transfer window - but how might his starting XI look if the rumours are true?

By Derren Howard
1 hour ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 11:16am

Brighton have restarted the Premier League well following the World Cup break and have six points from three matches to show for their recent work. Albion are currently eighth in the league standings and this Saturday they face one of the sternest tests in world football as they welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to the Amex Stadium. The Reds are slightly off the pace this season but the likes of Mo Saleh, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold are more than capable of causing any teams problems on their day.

All the while, in the background, the transfer window remains open – which can be disruptive, especially as teams circle Brighton trying to lure away their prize assets such as Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard. De Zerbi however is also keen to add to the squad with a number of names already being closely linked.

Here's how Albion's starting XI could look after the January window – if the transfer gossip is true...

1. Rob Sanchez - GK

The Spain goalkeeper has had a few erratic moments but remains the No 1 despite Jason Steele - fresh from signing his new contract - pushing him.

2. Adam Webster - D

Had his injury troubles but will hope for a clear run until the end of the season. Adds so much to Brighton's game.

3. Lewis Dunk - D

The skipper remains Albion's best player and the foundation the team is built upon

4. Mykola Matviyenko

A left sided defender currently with Shakhtar Donetsk but has been linked with reunion with De Zerbi. The 25-year-old has previously been tracked by Arsenal, West Ham and Man City and could be available for around £10m

