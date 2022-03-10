Yves Bissouma and 11 other players who could leave Brighton this summer and make the club millions

Despite a poor recent run, Brighton have enjoyed a decent season in the Premier League and remain on track for their highest ever finish.

The squad is one of the strongest ever in Brighton's history and they have even managed to cope pretty with the £50m departure of defender Ben White to Arsenal last summer.

Results have dipped since Dan Burn left for Newcastle in January but overall it was a £13m deal that made sense for the longer term plans of the club.

Graham Potter has a few injury concerns ahead of Liverpool's visit to the Amex Stadium this Saturday. The injury to Adam Webster has been keenly felt and arrived at precisely the wrong time after the Burn deal.

Webster should be back after the international and should help Albion to finish their season in good shape.

Adam Lallana, Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are also nearing full fitness and once they return, Potter could have the rare luxury of a fully fit squad to select from.

With their top flight future all but assured for another season, the club can start planning for next season and there are numerous players who could be heading for the exit door.

Brighton's transfer policy for the last few seasons has been to sign young talent with potential and loan them to various leagues across Europe.

The likes of Kacper Kozłowski, Deniz Undav, Paul van Hecke, Moisés Caicedo and Reda Khadra have all been out on loan and are all set to be available for Potter next season.

That could mean a shift in personnel with some players heading for the exit door.

Here the Brighton Indy have taken a closer look at the Albion stars who could be on their way this summer. Some currently out on loan, some have struggled for fitness and others may come as some surprise.

1. Haydon Roberts The talented left footed defender has been included in the matchday squads but has yet to see any Premier League game time. Is contracted until June 2023 but may wish to seek a move away to secure first team football. Photo Sales

2. Tudor Baluta Has not worked out at Brighton at all for the Romanian midfielder. Is out of contract this summer and looks certain to go. Photo Sales

3. Yves Bissouma Aston Villa bid £20m plus for the midfielder in January and Brighton are sure to receive further offers in the summer. Form has dipped of late and Albion will hope for a strong end for the campaign. Photo Sales

4. Pascal Gross The experienced and reliable midfielder is out of contract this summer but there has been little talk of a new contract. A key member of Graham Potter's squad but could move on with Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Steven Alzate and Moisés Caicedo all pushing for midfield roles. Photo Sales