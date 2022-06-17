Yves Bissouma to Tottenham: Contract details, initial transfer fee and add-ons explained

Yves Bissouma has left Brighton and joined Premier League rivals Tottenham for around £30m

Yves Bissouma has completed a move to Tottenham Hotspur – for a feel believed to be an initial payment of £25m.

Spurs will pay £25m upfront, with £10m in add-ons agreed with Brighton. The Mali International has agreed a deal that will run until 2026.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “The transfer is a very good one for the club and player.

“Yves has shown his undoubted ability and been an important player for us during his time with us.

“Now he has a new challenge with Tottenham, including the opportunity to play Champions League football, and everyone at the club wishes him well.”

The 25-year-old Mali international brings an end to a four-year spell on the south coast.

Yves joined Albion from Lille for £15m in 2018, going onto make 124 appearances in all competitions, scoring on six occasions.

He made his Albion debut on the opening day of the 2018/19 season at Watford. He scored his first Premier League goal against Burnley on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

Last season he made 26 Premier League appearances, as Albion finished ninth in the top-tier – the highest position in the club’s history.

Bissouma said: “It has always been my dream to play to play Champions League football with Tottenham. We have a good group and a great coach.”