Brighton fans offered dream job to become the English Football 'pie-taster'

One lucky Brighton and Hove Albion fan has the enviable chance to become a pie tester for the entire English Football league ‘Pie-ramid’.

That’s right, from the Premier League all the way down to League Two, Freebets.com are on the lookout for a pie tasting expert, to determine which club produces the best matchday pie (and snacks).

Traveling up and down the country as the "English Football Food Tester", the lucky winner will watch fine football with (hopefully) fine food to match. Tickets and travel will be covered, and you’ll also receive £1,000 as a reward for finding the best pie in the English Football ‘Pie-ramid’.

No prior experience is required, just a football fan with a serious appetite and who can judge matchday food on the following criteria: Pie / Meal Taste and Flavour, Portion Size, Value for Money, Appearance.

Seagulls love pies

Any interested Albion fans can fill in the form below with their information along with a brief explanation of why they would be the perfect candidate for the job. The more creative the entry, the better!

Click here for the link to apply

Entries will close on the 18th of October with the winner announced on the 21st. Tim Agnew, spokesman for Freebets.com said, “We know football and matchday food go hand in hand and as the matchdays get colder, what better time to find the best pie in the country to warm your stomach with.”