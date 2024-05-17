Brighton fans will be cheering Aston Villa as well as Albion on Sunday – to make sure Crystal Palace don’t finish higher than us
If you’re a diehard Albion fan, whether you’re 8 or 80, Brighton finishing above Crystal Palace is to a degree almost as important as the Seagulls final league position.
So with two points separating the M23 rivals, and one goal in the goal difference column, both in Albion’s favour, the final placings will be decided on Sunday’s respective home games.
As previously mentioned, Albion face United, in possibly Erik Ten Haag’s final EPL game as the Red Devils boss, whilst up the M23 palace take on Villa, who have already cemented their place in next season’s Champions League.
Returning to the Tottenham situation, the scenes at White Hart Lane highlighted the fanaticism that the Beautiful Game brings out in all of us.
Criticism of the conduct of sections of the Tottenham support is a bit rich from any true football fan – whilst extreme it highlights how much we all care about our respective clubs.
The bottom line is, whilst we obviously won’t be playing them on Sunday, I will actively greet every Villa goal at Selhurst Park with euphoria, clearly not as much as I will celebrate any Albion strike at the Amex, but in the grand scheme of things it’s all relevant to the outcome of the season.
Through gritted teeth I have to give all credit to Palace, when we destroyed them back in February they looked like relegation fodder, they’ve changed managers, turned their fortunes around and now perhaps it looks like as many three Palace players could be going to the Euros with England.
The last time this happened was the 1991 tour to Australia, John Major was in Number 10, Charles and Di were still in love – a long, long time ago indeed, and to clarify Graham Taylor was picking the squad!
But for them to get within a win of finishing above us, a great achievement gents. But it’s not happening…….
Whatever Palace do against Villa, Brighton won’t lose to United. It’s been both a transitional yet unforgettable season, with the lifelong memories of Albion in Europe created, and finishing above The Palace on the last day of the season will be the icing on the cake!
