'Brighton finish the season with an easy game!' - Watch the latest Gull-Mouth Action podcast here

Brighton’s Premier League fixtures are out and so it another episode of our Gull-Mouth Action podcast.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Pole is joined by Brighton writer Derren Howard, Sam Morton, who covers both Albion and Crawley Town, and Red Devils expert Mark Dunford.

It’s been a busy week for Brighton. The Seagulls have announced their first two signings of the summer, and discovered their itinerary for the upcoming 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week, we give you the lowdown on Albion’s two new faces, highlight the key league fixtures the Seagulls have to look forward to next season, plus we bring you all the latest from Crawley Town.

Watch the podcast above.