'Brighton finish the season with an easy game!' - Watch the latest Gull-Mouth Action podcast here

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 13:38 BST
Brighton’s Premier League fixtures are out and so it another episode of our Gull-Mouth Action podcast.

Matt Pole is joined by Brighton writer Derren Howard, Sam Morton, who covers both Albion and Crawley Town, and Red Devils expert Mark Dunford.

It’s been a busy week for Brighton. The Seagulls have announced their first two signings of the summer, and discovered their itinerary for the upcoming 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

This week, we give you the lowdown on Albion’s two new faces, highlight the key league fixtures the Seagulls have to look forward to next season, plus we bring you all the latest from Crawley Town.

Watch the podcast above.

Related topics:BrightonSeagullsPremier LeagueAlbion
