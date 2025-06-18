'Brighton finish the season with an easy game!' - Watch the latest Gull-Mouth Action podcast here
Matt Pole is joined by Brighton writer Derren Howard, Sam Morton, who covers both Albion and Crawley Town, and Red Devils expert Mark Dunford.
It’s been a busy week for Brighton. The Seagulls have announced their first two signings of the summer, and discovered their itinerary for the upcoming 2025-26 Premier League campaign.
This week, we give you the lowdown on Albion’s two new faces, highlight the key league fixtures the Seagulls have to look forward to next season, plus we bring you all the latest from Crawley Town.
Watch the podcast above.