Brighton five-a-side football league to launch at Withdean Sports Complex

Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new five-a-side league in Brighton, starting on Tuesda,y September 24.

Reserve your space in a new Community Football League. Sign up as a single player or join as a team.

You will enjoy:

30 minutes per game.

five-a-side with up to three subs

£30 per team per week

Thursday evenings from 7pm

Prizes, trophies and the opportunity to represent your country to be won

Online fixtures and league tables, along with top scorers and MVP’s

Entry offer’ £10 to join – save a whopping £40!

Sign up now to book your place in the league!

Contact area manager, Steve Simmonds, on 07955175518 / [email protected] to get the squad back together and get fit whilst having fun with your mates?