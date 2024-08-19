Brighton five-a-side football league to launch at Withdean Sports Complex

By Steve Simmonds
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:10 BST
Leisure Leagues are delighted to announce the arrival of a brand new five-a-side league in Brighton, starting on Tuesda,y September 24.

Reserve your space in a new Community Football League. Sign up as a single player or join as a team.

You will enjoy:

  • 30 minutes per game.
  • five-a-side with up to three subs
  • £30 per team per week
  • Thursday evenings from 7pm
  • Prizes, trophies and the opportunity to represent your country to be won
  • Online fixtures and league tables, along with top scorers and MVP’s
  • Entry offer’ £10 to join – save a whopping £40!
Sign up now to book your place in the league!

Contact area manager, Steve Simmonds, on 07955175518 / [email protected] to get the squad back together and get fit whilst having fun with your mates?

https://www.leisureleagues.net/league/withdean-sports-complex/brighton-and-hove-tuesday

