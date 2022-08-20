Brighton man has been missing for five days

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Police said officers are concerned for Simon Walker, who has been missing from Little Preston Street, since Monday (August 15).

A police spokesperson said: “Simon, 50, is white, of slim build with dark grey short hair.

“If you see him or have any info about his whereabouts, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 514 of 15/08.”

