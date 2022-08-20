Brighton man has been missing for five days
Police are searching for a missing Brighton man.
Brighton and Hove Police said officers are concerned for Simon Walker, who has been missing from Little Preston Street, since Monday (August 15).
A police spokesperson said: “Simon, 50, is white, of slim build with dark grey short hair.
“If you see him or have any info about his whereabouts, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 514 of 15/08.”
