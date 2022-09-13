Effectively ‘headhunted’ by Chelsea, who are reported to be paying him £60m over 5 years, clearly he won’t be worrying about his fuel bills this winter.

He leaves the Albion currently in fourth place and, in most people’s opinions inside and outside of Sussex, one of the top ten clubs in the country.

From a point of inheriting a team almost relegated under Chris Hughton, he set about making his mark at the Amex, playing – in the main - attractive football, while at times lacking an end product.

Mauricio Pochettino is the man Brighton should seek to replace Graham Potter, says Ian Hart | Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

To his credit he’s ousted every Prima Donna in the dressing room, although if he tries that at the Bridge, Chelsea will have to enter a five-a-side league!

There is an argument that he could have been sacked on any of three separate occasions - and would have been in different times with former boardroom regimes, but he wasn’t. Tony Bloom stayed loyal,but loyalty isn’t always repaid, and Potter certainly won’t enjoy the same luxury at the Bridge.

Getting a reported £23m compensation softens the blow for the Albion, although for many there was a sting in the tail when Potter took his entire backroom staff with him including ‘club legend’ Bruno.

Except now in many people’s eyes Bruno is no longer a legend. But was he ever? He was a great player, and having met him a couple of times socially a really nice bloke, but ultimately, he was merely an employee, who did his job and was in turn well paid for it.

If Chelsea now come along and want to pay him and the likes of Ben Roberts and Billy Reid significantly more for doing the same job then I have no qualms with that at all.

There is an argument that Albion fans have over the years been a little too naive when throwing around words like legend, hopefully in the future when it comes to those said Albion legends, the times will have changed.

But who will be next in the dugout at the Amex?

It is without doubt the most important appointment in the club’s history: Get it right, Europe is still on the agenda; get it wrong and we could go down.

To put in bluntly, talk of Sean Dyche, Nathan Jones or Scott Parker is going backwards. The new appointment is a statement of intent, therefore aim high. Yes it costs, but Albion are now in the top ten in the best league on the planet.