Brighton v Tottenham team news: Albion unchanged as Spurs make five changes

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has named an unchanged side for their home clash with Tottenham Hotspur this evening.

The Seagulls line-up with the same starting XI they pulled off a 2-2 comeback away to Southampton on Monday night, although Alireza Jahanbakhsh was named on the bench at the expense of club captain Bruno.

Midfielder Pascal Gross misses out for Brighton with an ankle injury.

Spurs meanwhile - having suffered a devestating late 2-1 defeat away to Inter Milan in the Champions League midweek - made five changes to that team.

Paulo Gazzaniga came in for just his second Premier League start for the club with goalkeeper Michel Vorm not travelling.

Kieran Tripper, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Lucas Moura all also returned to the starting line-up.

Dele Alli on his return from a hamstring problem, picked up while on England duty, was named on the Spurs bench.

Albion: Ryan, Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockart, Stephens, Pröpper, Bissouma, March, Murray. Subs: Button, Kayal, Locadia, Andone, Balogun, Jahanbakhsh, Bernando.

Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane. Subs: Whiteman, Sanchez, Winks, Lamela, Wanyama, Alli, Aurier.