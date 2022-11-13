Albion are looking for a fourth successive victory – after beating Chelsea and Wolves in the Premier League and seeing off Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Attentions now turn to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, with Albion making two enforced changes from the win at Wolves, for their final match before the World Cup break.

Defender Adam Webster and forward Kaoru Mitoma, who are both ill, have been replaced by Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck. Colwill, on loan from Chelsea, is making hs full league debut.

Levi Colwill, on loan at Brighton from Chelsea, will make his full league debut against Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Roberto de Zerbi has made six changes from the team that beat Arsenal on Wednesday – with Jason Steele, Tariq Lamptey, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour and Joel Veltman dropping to the bench. Jeremy Sarmiento is not in the squad.

Robert Sanchez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana and Pervis Estupinan come into the starting line-up.

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Dunk, Colwill, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Welbeck, Caicedo, Estupinan

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Enciso, Undav, Gilmour, Ferguson, Van Hecke, Veltman, Turns

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Ings, Buendia, Digne, Ramsey, Kamara