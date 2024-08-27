Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team news is in as Brighton and Hove and Crawley Town prepare to do battle in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight (Tuesday, August 27).

It’s the first competitive Sussex derby between the sides since the FA Cup third round tie in 1992. Both sides have enjoyed good starts to their league campaigns as they head into this exciting match.

Fabian Hurzeler spoke before the match about how he is taking the competition seriously – with ambitions to go all the way – and has pulled no punches with his line-up.

In a major boost to the hosts, Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has returned from the injury which kept him out of pre-season.

Fabian Hurzeler has handed a debut to midfielder Matt O’Riley – who sealed his transfer from Celtic for £25m this week. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Hurzeler has handed a debut to midfielder Matt O’Riley – who sealed his transfer from Celtic for £25m this week.

Simon Adingra, Jeremy Sarmiento and Julio Enciso have all been given starts – as have Carlos Baleba, Adam Webster, Igor Julio, Tariq Lamptey, Yasin Ayari and Imari Samuels.

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson is back in the squad for the first time in four months after an ankle injury which cut his 2023/24 season short. Also returning from injury, and featuring among the substitutes, is Pervis Estupinan.

Albion striker Mark O'Mahony, who is set to join League One outfit Portsmouth on a season-long loan, is also on the bench.

Meanwhile, Crawley Town have named one change from the 1-0 defeat at Wigan – with Southampton loanee Cameron Bragg replacing Ade Adeyemo.

It was the Reds’ first defeat of the season after back-to-back League One wins. They also knocked Scott Lindsey’s former side Swindon Town out of the Carabao Cup in the first round.

Lindsey said his Crawley Town side can learn a lot – whether they win or lose – at the Amex Stadium tonight.

The Reds have had a lot of exposure in the last year following their incredible season where, after being favourites to get relegated, they reached the play-offs for the first time in their history, before earning their first-ever trip to Wembley, where they beat Crewe 2-0 in the League Two play-off final.

And, with the game on Sky Sports+, it’s another chance for Lindsey and his players to show off what they can do.

“It is an exciting challenge,” Lindsey said: “We welcome the exposure of of playing against a good side like Brighton, because we can learn so much from this game tomorrow whether we win or lose. I think it always helps the players playing against, really good, top class players.

“I think it helps them in their development and some of the players wouldn't have played in front that sort of crowd before so it's great for them. We're really looking forward to it.”

In the build-up to the game, Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler said he would take the game seriously. The German has seen the Reds play twice recently, once in a behind-closed-doors friendly, and once watching the EFL Trophy game against Albion’s u21s last week, and he has clearly been impressed.

He said: “We take this game very serious, first because it's a chance to win a cup and second because it's a very good opponent. I saw them against the under-21s and they have a great way of playing, they build up from the back and I really like the ideas from their coach. It's very interesting. We have seen the team playing, we know it is a challenge and that is why we have to go for it."

Brighton: Bart Verbruggen, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Julio Enciso, Jeremy Sarmiento, Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra, Matt O'Riley, Yasin Ayari, Imari Samuels

Substitutes: Jason Steele, Evan Ferguson, Pervis Estupinan, Cameron Peupion, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Jensen Weir, Malick Yalcouye, Mark O’Mahony

Crawley Town: Jojo Wollacott, Cameron Bragg, Max Anderson, Ronan Darcy, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Armando Junior Quirtna, Jeremy Kelly, Joy Mukena, Toby Mullarkey, Jay Williams, Josh Flint

Substitutes: Eddie Beach, Charlie Barker, Jack Roles, Panutche Camara, Ade Adeyemo, Antony Papadopoulos, Rafiq Khaleel