Adam Lallana will make his first start for two months, replacing Pervis Estupiñán. Otherwise, De Zerbi has stuck with the same team that lost 2-0 at Brentford on Friday night (October 14).

Kaoru Mitoma, who would have been in line for his first league start, misses out because of an ankle injury. He joins Jan Paul van Hecke, Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder on the sidelines.

The Japan international has impressed from the bench of late and was pushing hard for a starting role in the team. He will also miss the trip to Manchester City.

Adam Lallana (left) will make his first start for two months, replacing Pervis Estupiñán (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, meanwhile, has made three changes to the side that lined up in the 1-0 defeat at Wolves at the weekend.

Jesse Lingard, Serge Aurier and Orel Mangala replace Harry Toffolo, Cheikhou Kouyate and Emmanuel Dennis.

Brighton X: Robert Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck

Subs: Tariq Lamptey, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav, Jason Steele, Billy Gilmour, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupiñán, Edward Turns

Nottingham Forest XI: Dean Henderson, Serge Aurier, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Brennan Johnson, Jesse Lingard