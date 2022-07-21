Brighton are preparing for their sixth season in the top-flight – after achieving their highest ever finish in the league last season.

Memories of Graham Potter’s side dismantling Manchester United at the Amex Stadium are still fresh in the memory for many Albion supporters – who saw their side finish ninth in the table with 51 points.

The Seagulls have already seen one of their top players leave this summer – highly-rated midfielder Yves Bissouma joining Tottenham Hotspur in a deal reported to be worth £35 million.

Left-back Marc Cucurella is also wanted by champions Manchester City – having an initial bid of £30 million rejected by the South Coast club.

Brighton have also strengthen their squad with the signing of Paraguayan international striker Julio Enciso from Club Libertad for £9.5 million.

But how do Albion’s chances stack up against the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur? LiverpoolWorld takes a look with the help of odds provided by Bet365.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Brighton players celebrate with team mate Moises Caicedo after he scored the opening goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 07, 2022 in Brighton, England.

