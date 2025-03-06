'Brilliant' - Crawley Town boss praises club's Community Foundation as Reds stars visit school for World Book Day

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot has said his players will be going out into the community more with the club’s Foundation after an ‘unacceptable’ 18 months.

This week, players Jeremy Kelly and Josh Flint visited Woodgate Primary along with Reggie the Red and Crawley Town Community Foundation Football and Sports Participation Manager David Kingston for World Book Day.

The Foundation is the charity arm of the football club and brings together people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds and offers diverse sports and community sessions, striving to engage and empower every individual by focusing on participation.

The Foundation, led by Darren Ford, is based at the Broadfield Stadium and has been around since 2012 and provides many sessions and education programmes for the Crawley community and in the last year added £4,359,258 in Social Value (the sum total of the positive impact the Foundation creates for the local community from its activities).

Jeremy Kelly, Reggie the Red and Josh Flint at Woodgate Primary School | Picture: Crawley Community Foundation

Thirteen school football teams have been supported by the Foundation’s coaching and in 202/24 had more than 46,000 individual attendances.

But in recent years there has not been much engagement with the football club but Elliot believes it is important players get involved and visit the community.

“It's massive,” he said. “To be honest with you, I spoke with Darren [Ford, head of foundation] and I don't think there's been much done in the last 18 months and I just said it's unacceptable. So, the players will be going to anything they need.

“They'll be going out and that started since we found out about the fact that there hasn't been that community engagement and it needs to be because Crawley's a big town, the community's huge.

Jeremy Kelly and Josh Flint with David Kingston, Crawley Town Community Foundation's Football and Sports Participation Manager | Picture: Crawley Town Community Foundation

“We haven't got the biggest support in the world because, because the club has only been a football league club since 2011.

“It's incredible the journey it's been on and we want to keep that connection and we want to keep the momentum and we want to make sure that there's a connection between the players and the community so that we can have that connection with the fans that come and support us every week but also hopefully get the wider community in Crawley coming down to watch us and feeling a part of the club by meeting the players, the staff and whoever it may be.

“The Foundation is brilliant, they are doing loads of brilliant work and, again, they have been nothing but brilliant and supportive, with the likes of Darren.

“It's great the players are going down and doing things and I'm sure you'll see a lot more of it going forward.”

You can find out more about the Crawley Town Community Foundation here.